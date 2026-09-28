In 2022, the CUET examination was conducted for the first time for undergraduates. I, like the many others was waiting anxiously for the results. Delhi University was my dream. But the results were delayed, so I applied apply for a college in Shimla. My cousin had completed her graduation from there and remembered her time as “magical” there.

I was not too thrilled but went for the counselling session. It was August, the rains were at peak. When we reached, the sky was a dark grey. Mist floated between the hills, and low-hanging clouds seemed to rest on the enormous deodar trees. It was surreal. The scene reminded me of the Harry Potter films and entering the gates of St Bede's felt like entering Hogwarts.

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I don't know what exactly happened that day. Perhaps it was the rain. Perhaps it was the mountains. Perhaps it was simply the feeling of being somewhere I had never imagined myself to be. But I made an impulsive decision.

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‘This would be my home for the next three years.’

After two months, the Delhi University results finally arrived. I had got in. My dream college was waiting for me. And yet, strangely, I wasn't as happy as I had imagined myself to be.

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Somewhere between those misty mornings, long conversations, unfamiliar corridors and countless little moments, Shimla had begun to feel like home. I had found my people there. We had made memories together, and those two months had somehow grown roots. For the first time, I realised that leaving wasn't as easy as I had thought it would be.

Perhaps Delhi University might the right choice but my heart couldn’t agree. In these two months, my dreams had changed. Shimla had become my home, and my friends my family.

Shimla was an unexpected love affair — a place neither part of my plan nor my dreams. Yet, it was exactly what I needed. We spend so much of our time curating the perfect dream, while the most beautiful ones are those we never planned for.

I may have left Shimla, but I will carry a little piece of it everywhere I go. It will forever be the place I seek solace at.

Perhaps I did take the road less travelled.

And it made all the difference.

Diksha Uniyal, Dehradun

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