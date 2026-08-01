DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / When spring of my dreams became a reality in Kashmir

When spring of my dreams became a reality in Kashmir

A poem about a spring in Achabal gardens, Anantnag, became a source of strength for a youngster during his school and college. Years later, his visit there is like a ‘pilgrimage   

article_Author
Sarabjeet Singh Kanwal
Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The twilight was gently descending, draping the majestic chinars of Kashmir in purple silk, and the shadows faded away. I stood at the edge of a spring in Mughal Garden, Achabal, Anantnag, with moist eyes, unable to believe that my feet were finally touching the sacred earth of my dreams. Around me, the world had grown quiet — the tourists, the birds, and even the air had gone still. A sweet, enchanting serenity settled upon the valley. The mountains were standing like ancient guardians, watching over the silence. It appeared as if nature itself were bowing its head in holy prayer.

Advertisement

Yet, before me, the crystalline clear waters of the spring refused to rest, leaping and surging with an unbroken joy, singing a timeless melody into the quiet night.

Advertisement

In that breath-taking silence, the liquid melody of Achabal carried me back in time, to a cosy, sunlit classroom of my childhood in Punjab, where I first read the golden verses of the saint-poet, Bhai Vir Singh in my textbook. His words had ignited a quiet flame in my young heart: “Seene khich jinha ne khadhi, oh kar aaram nahi bahinde; nehon vale naina ki neendar, oh dine raat pae vahinde” (Those whose hearts have been pierced by love can never sit in quiet rest; how can sleep ever visit eyes intoxicated by longing? They must flow on through day and night, never resting).

Advertisement

Spellbound by its beauty, I had copied the poem and pasted it above my study table. Through the long, exhausting nights of school and the demanding years of college, those verses were my sanctuary. Whenever my spirit grew weary, I would look up at the poem ‘Ichhabal te doonghian shama’, and borrow courage from the spring's endless pilgrimage to the sea, and push forward quietly to cross my academic milestones. For years, that paper on my wall was a window to a mystical sanctuary I desperately longed to see.

And then, at last, that dream became a reality. Gazing down at the stream, I felt as though the poet himself stood beside me in the deepening dusk, revealing that the spring actually represents the human soul, driven by a deep spiritual longing to merge with the Divine.

Advertisement

An overwhelming peace washed over me. I knelt on the mossy banks, and let my trembling hands dip into the icy, pure stream, feeling the pulse of an infinite devotion. The touch was electric. The water would not tire, and neither would I. And in that profound moment, the boundaries between my childhood dream and the magic of Achabal spring simply dissolved into a single tear of gratitude.

Sarabjeet Singh Kanwal, Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts