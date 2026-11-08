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Home / Shaharnama / Why Jammu has my heart

Why Jammu has my heart

Outsiders may find some aspects of Jammu troublesome. But for a young girl from the city, married in Chandigarh, these are the very things that lend a special charm to the city

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Nisha Kour
Updated At : 10:10 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Having been born and raised in Jammu before moving to Chandigarh after marriage, I still feel torn between the two cities. Chandigarh, no doubt, is the most beautiful and well planned city in India, a distant dream for many.

But then my city Jammu is second to none. Though there is a sea of difference between how my husband and others, and I see it. People see the hustle bustle and “bumping into people” on the roads as troublesome, we call proudly it ‘rubbing shoulders’. The constant horns of vehicles might be irritating for them, but for us it is ‘music to the ears’. Jostling with the crowds to make your way may seem troublesome for them, but we call it smart maneuvering to march ahead in life. These are rather ‘privileges’ only Jammuites can feel and relish.

Every time I visit Jammu now, I get nostalgic whenever I pass by my alma mater, Diwan Badri Nath Vidyapeeth. It reminds me of my teachers, school mates, times of mischiefs with my school friends. I miss every moment of it. I also remember visits to the gurudwara, and Raghunath Mandir and the aarti at the temple.

Jammu is well known for its mouthwatering cuisine. Rajma Chawal tops the list. There is also kulcha kalaadi and the unbeatable khatta meat.

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Jammu’s architectural heritage boasts of Maharaja Hari Singh’s palace, a testimony to the royal grandeur and traditions of the erstwhile Rajas of Jammu. Visitors to Jammu still throng the Palace to have a glimpse of the marvelous history of the region.

Every time I have to leave Jammu for Chandigarh, my eyes still get moist. But it is a bitter-sweet moment because it also has hopes of a revisit soon. Goodbye Jammu, onwards to Chandigarh, till I come back again.

Nisha Kour, Jammu/Chandigarh

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Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

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