DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Shaharnama / Yamunanagar when life was simple and the air clean  

Yamunanagar when life was simple and the air clean  

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Dr Charu Miglani
Updated At : 03:31 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

A born and brought-up Punjabi, my marriage brought me to Yamunanagar in 1991. What was meant to be a stop-gap job arrangement eventually became a place to settle down.

Advertisement

Back then, life moved at a much simpler pace. The traffic hadn’t acquired jam-worthy proportions. There were fewer cars, wide roads, open peaceful spaces and old style homes with cleaner surroundings.

Coming from a state that was grappling with terrorism during those times, the peace that this town offered felt priceless. The culture was warm and welcoming.

Advertisement

Today, even the echoes of that past are gone. The city is now defined by its growth and transformation. Once known for its iconic Jagadhri railway workshop and plywood and paper industry, the city has now expanded and stepped into modern era, replete with shopping malls and super-specialty hospitals. Even the old haunts are being modernised and revived.

Progress brings promise but often brings growing pains as well. The rapid expansion has begun to compromise the air quality from the rising dust from construction sites and increasing traffic on narrow roads. I miss the time when the air was clean and fragrant and nights were quieter.

Advertisement

I wish this journey towards growth and development can be achieved with better civic sense by balancing ambition with proper planning.

But whatever the future holds, Yamunanagar will always be home.

Dr Charu Miglani, Yamunanagar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts