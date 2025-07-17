Yamunanagar when life was simple and the air clean  

A born and brought-up Punjabi, my marriage brought me to Yamunanagar in 1991. What was meant to be a stop-gap job arrangement eventually became a place to settle down.

Back then, life moved at a much simpler pace. The traffic hadn’t acquired jam-worthy proportions. There were fewer cars, wide roads, open peaceful spaces and old style homes with cleaner surroundings.

Coming from a state that was grappling with terrorism during those times, the peace that this town offered felt priceless. The culture was warm and welcoming.

Today, even the echoes of that past are gone. The city is now defined by its growth and transformation. Once known for its iconic Jagadhri railway workshop and plywood and paper industry, the city has now expanded and stepped into modern era, replete with shopping malls and super-specialty hospitals. Even the old haunts are being modernised and revived.

Progress brings promise but often brings growing pains as well. The rapid expansion has begun to compromise the air quality from the rising dust from construction sites and increasing traffic on narrow roads. I miss the time when the air was clean and fragrant and nights were quieter.

I wish this journey towards growth and development can be achieved with better civic sense by balancing ambition with proper planning.

But whatever the future holds, Yamunanagar will always be home.

Dr Charu Miglani, Yamunanagar