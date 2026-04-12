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Home / Show Stopper / All China references to be removed from Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’

All China references to be removed from Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’

‘Maatrubhumi’ is about the 2020 Battle of Galwan between India and China

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 12:24 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Salman Khan in 'Maatrubhumi'. Image credit/Instagram:@beingsalmankhan
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There seems to be no end to the troubles surrounding Salman Khan’s war film “Maatrubhumi”. The film has been delayed for various reasons including Salman’s ongoing conflict with director Apoorva Lakhia as well as a war during the shooting of the war film, so to speak.

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Now, Salman and his director have been instructed by the Ministry of Defence to remove all anti-China references from the film.

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This is easier said than done. “Maatrubhumi” is about the 2020 Battle of Galwan between India and China, back when China was India’s enemy no. two after Pakistan.

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India’s relations with China have improved since then. The Ministry of Defence no longer wants an anti-China film to obstruct the healing process with China. Hence, all anti-China references would have to be removed from “Maatrubhumi”.

A frazzled source very close to the film tells this writer, “Salman and his director Apoorva Lakhia are at their wit’s end. How can a film on a battle with China be made without critical references to China? Salman has to reshoot around 40 to 50 per cent of the film. As the film’s producer, Salman will have to bear an additional cost of Rs 100 crores.”

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Adding to all this is the fact that the film’s new release date in August stands cancelled.

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