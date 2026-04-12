Asha Bhosle’s 10 most underrated masterpieces

1. Woh hans ke miley humse hum pyar samajh baithe (Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, 1966)

Normally we associate Asha Bhosle’s timeless collaborations with composer OP Nayyar with the thumping Punjabi boisterous Bhangra beats. But the two did create some truly pensive paeans to pain and suffering inherent in love. This song filmed on the exquisitely expressive Mala Sinha is a marvel of composition singing and poetry expressing the ironic thrusts of unrequited love in a cloudburst of shaded shimmering images.

Advertisement

2. Kabhi kisi ko muqammal jahan nahin milta (Ahista Ahista, 1981)

A ghazal that rips open your heart with its anguish and despair, this little-known Khayyam composition was also sung by Bhupinder. Lekin sorry Boss, jo baat Ashaji ke gaane mein hai woh aur kahan!

Advertisement

3. Kabhi kabhi sapna lagta hai (Ratnadeep,1979)

'Tum samjha do mann ko kya samjhaayen?' — when Ashaji articulates Gulzar Saab’s words, she is not asking a simple question. Hidden in those words are an eternity of questions pertaining to love, commitment, compromise and separation. This love duet (with Kishore Kumar) is high on expression. Flawless rendition by Ashaji.

Advertisement

4. Raat jo tuney deep bujhaye (non-film album Meraj-e-Ghazal with Ghulam Ali)

One of Ashaji’s most masterly creations. Composed for the Ghazal album Meraj-e-Ghazal that they did together, this number journeys into a broken heart trying to pick up the shattered piece. Ashaji’s control over aggravated emotions is nowhere more evident than here.

5. Chori chori solah shringar karungi (Manoranjan; 1974)

RD Burman usually gave more Indian classical songs to Lataji. So how did this startling bejewelled melody filled with mental and ornamental nuances reach Ashaji’s lips? The results are devastating, to say the least. Manoranjan had another startling melody ‘Aaya hoon main tujhko le jaoonga’ where Ashaji scaled ‘nuke’ heights.

Advertisement

6. Sapna mera toot gaya (Khel Khel Mein;1975)

That RD Burman and Asha Bhosle together revolutionised the way we look at the film song goes without saying. While they together sang some swinging numbers like ‘Meri jaan maine suna’ and ‘Duniya mein logon ko’, ‘Sapna mera toot gaya’ is a rare song rendered by Asha-RD in the tragic mould. While Asha sings about lost love, flashback memories of happier times with her lover are expressed by RD. Complex and accomplished, this is a vintage RD-Asha collaboration.

7. Ummeed hogi koi (Dil Padosi Hai, non-film album with R D Burman and Gulzar; 1987)

This album featured a feast of masterpieces. My pick of the lot is ‘Jaane do mujhe jaane do’ — a composition so layered and intricate only Ashaji could’ve unravelled the mysteries of Gulzar Saab’s poetry so fluently.

8. Main jaa rehi thi leke mann mein trishna (Bidaai; 1974)

An abandoned mother laments as she breathes her last and sings about all her children who have gone away. Who can listen to Ashaji in this Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition without bursting into tears?

9. Yeh saaye hain duniya hai parchaai yonki (Sitara; 1980)

Gulzar Saab’s imperishable poetry about transient vagaries and fleeting pleasures of success in showbiz put forward with heartrending eloquence by Ashaji. This is another song of her astonishing repertoire that leaves us open-mouthed in wonderment and admiration.

10. Pyar mein mohabbat dil jo toote jaate hain (Rocky, 1981)

Mujras and Asha Bhosle are synonymouswith Khayyam’s masterpiece melodies in Umrao Jaan. But hang on. This RD Burman Mujra from Sanjay Dutt’s debut filmed on Reena Roy begs to be heard, so that we know once and for all, this timeless songstress’ vocal prowess.