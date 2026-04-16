How does Vikas Khanna feel about being part of Time’s Top 100? Read on

Vikas, you’ve made India proud again. How do you feel?

Advertisement

Thank you, ‘meri jaan’. Sorry we are in different time zones. How does it feel? It is still to sink in. I am just trying to understand the process that put me there in that list. It is such an honour! The elimination of possible names in the list…There are so many powerful people who must have voted in my favour, who must have said, ‘He has done something worth celebrating.’ On the other hand, there must have been so many who must have said, ‘What has he achieved. What is there to celebrate in a chef whipping up dishes?’ I have been facing these naysayers all my life.

Advertisement

How does it feel when people still say there is no great art involved in cooking?

Advertisement

I say, everything that a man or woman creates, whether it is a flower planted in a pot or a housewife in the kitchen preparing food for her family, is a work of art. When I decided to be a cook I was ridiculed, heckled, bullied back home. My mother believed in me. Today when I heard about my name in the Time list, I tried to explain to her what it meant to be in that list, how many people must have been shortlisted and eliminated.

She must be so proud of you, we all are.

Advertisement

She doesn’t really understand what it means. But she knows her son has achieved something which makes him happy. She can hear the happiness in my voice.

I can hear it too.

Can you? I feel very blessed. The congratulatory messages are pouring in from all quarters. Everyone from the Obamas to my close friends have congratulated me. But you know what makes me sad?

Tell me.

Not a single message of congratulations from any of the chefs. I don’t understand this. My success in taking our food abroad is something I share with all my chef brothers. ‘Maine jo bhi kiya woh sirf mere liye nahin hai.’

I suppose we Indians suffer from an inbuilt sense of the crab mentality.

I want to tell you I am happy that I got a chance to represent our country on a global platform. I don’t see my success as my own. It is the success of my team. We started our restaurant, Bungalow, in March 2024.

Where do you go from here?

Wherever my destiny takes me. Wherever my mother’s blessings take me.