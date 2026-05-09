How Karan Johar helped Neetu Kapoor cope after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor opted for work therapy after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.

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Recalling her struggle with bereavement, Neetu says, “Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) couldn’t do without me for even a minute. When I went for my weekly movies with friends, he would call me constantly. That’s why I stopped acting in movies. He never stopped me, but even if I was away shooting, he couldn’t be able to take it. He couldn’t be in the house without me.

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“Since Rishi and I grew up together and sort of merged into marriage, I didn’t mind his dependence on me. But when he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two and I got into drinking. I would start drinking because I could not sleep without it,” she said.

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Neetu credits filmmaker Karan Johar for resorting to work therapy. “I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan, and he asked me to get back to work,” she said.

Neetu Kapoor, who is returning to the screen with “Dadi Ki Shaadi” is a daadi (grandmother) in real life, but doesn’t look like one.

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Asked about her formula for staying young, Neetu said, “Healthy eating, sleeping and thinking.”

She added that she really enjoyed working in “Dadi Ki Shaadi”. “I haven’t had so much fun since I shot for ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ nearly 50 year ago. All of us – Chintu (Rishi Kapoor), Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), Shashi uncle (Rishi Kapoor’s uncle Shashi Kapoor), Raakheeji and Yashji (director Yash Chopra) – were together in Kashmir during the shoot. It felt like one big family picnic. It was the same with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’. It felt like a family away from family.”

Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is making her screen debut in “Dadi Ki Shaadi”, playing her on-screen daughter as well.

“Both my daughter and I reacted with disbelief and laughter when she first got the offer. Then we thought about it and felt she should do it…why not?” Neetu said.