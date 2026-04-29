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Home / Show Stopper / The enigmatic Rakhee Gulzar on 53 years of ‘Daag’

The enigmatic Rakhee Gulzar on 53 years of ‘Daag’

Daag was Rakhee's first film with Yash Chopra

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 11:56 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Rakhee Gulzar. File Photo
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On 27 April, your film Daag completed 53 years….

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Baap re! Fifty-three years! Why are you counting? Let it be. We don’t need to be reminded of how much time has passed.

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But if we don’t remember the film, it will be forgotten…

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That is also true. Daag was my first film with Yash Chopra. Later, of course, we did Kabhi Kabhie.

It was also his first film as an independent producer-director after his break from his brother B R Chopra?

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Yes, we were all young and excited romantics. I had recently married Gulzar saab. Rajesh Khanna had also just married. So had Yash Chopra. No wonder the film felt like a honeymoon!

Interestingly, you make your entry into Daag at interval point?

Yes, I was aware of the fact that Sharmila Tagore had all the songs, and the romantic angle with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna). But it didn’t matter to me. I was never a footage actor. The role was always more important than the songs, dances, clothes, etc.

You and Sharmilaji were pitched against one another as rivals during Daag?

That was all for the publicity of the film. We never had any rivalry between us. In fact when we came together again many years later on the set of Rituparno Ghosh’s film (Shubho Mahurat) we had a good laugh over that entire episode during Daag. The so-called cold war…

But isn’t it a fact that Sharmilaji and Rajesh Khanna were friends  and you were the outsider during Daag?

Look, Subhash, you know me. I am not one to go out of my way to be friendly with anyone. There were some costars I was very comfortable with, like Shashi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar.

Rajesh Khanna?

We were cordial and he was never difficult with me. Prior to Daag, I had enjoyed doing Shahzada with him. Lekin woh chali nahin(that was a flop).

Daag got you lot of acclaim?

I was surprised. Do you know in Daag I was the first ‘Chandni’ in Yash Chopra’s cinema?

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