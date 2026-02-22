Controversies rock Haryana universities, govt silence baffles academicians

The academic atmosphere in some of the state universities mired in unsavoury controversies has been vitiated. Advertisement

The ongoing rows in Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak -- two premier institutes of higher learning in the state -- revolve around the Vice-Chancellors and their styles of functioning, pointing towards the need for intervention by higher authorities.

The government has however remained a mute spectator even as the situation continues to deteriorate. The prevailing situation has not only led to an undercurrent of resentment in a section of students and the teaching staff but also adversely affected the teaching work.

HAU, the only agriculture university of the state, is yet to come to terms to the violence which occurred during the students' protest to oppose cuts in the scholarships in June last year. Though the situation has been under control for some time, the underlying resentment on the campus came to the fore when a group of students raised slogans against the administration during the youth festival on the campus on February 10.

Though the university authorities rolled back its decision on the scholarships, it created fault lines due to the trust deficit between the university administration and other groups.

The report of the Hisar Division Commissioner has indicted the university administration for the lathicharge on students, and the Vice-Chancellor over the appointment of his wife as the director of the school on the campus. Santosh Kumar, the VC’s wife, who was the principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Mangali village, was first taken on deputation and later absorbed as Director of the campus school, which led to a benefit of Rs 50 lakh to her.

The issue of her posting still remains unresolved as the audit cell of the Directorate of School Education (DSE) has raised an objection stating that there is no rule or instruction regarding absorption of any government employee into the university. Though the HAU administration again took up the matter seeking transfer of the GPF amount of Santosh Kumar, the current principal of the GSSS, Mangali, referred to the communication from the DSE.

Meanwhile, a social activist, Dr Ramesh Punia, has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged irregularities which were mentioned in the inquiry report of the Commissioner. He said he would move High Court if the state authorities failed to take cognisance of the inquiry report.

MDU, Rohtak, has hogged the limelight for reasons beyond education as the Vice-Chancellor completed his two successive terms on February 20. Just before his retirement, he suspended the Registrar, only to be reversed by an order from the Chancellor. His term also witnessed confrontation with MDU teachers' association president Vikas Siwach and also a student leader, Pradeep Deswal.

While Siwach was placed under suspension about three months ago. Deswal's PhD degree was withheld by the university for about four years. He however got the degree released from the MDU by an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Notably, Deswal had also made repeated allegations against the VC regarding his educational and teaching experience besides corruption. Deswal also lodged a formal complaint with the police.

However, academicians expressed surprise at the silence of the state government despite the controversies on campuses. “Despite controversies and even the indictment in the inquiry reports, the state government has opted to keep mum. Though the matter has reached the highest level and some inside the government too are concerned about the state of affairs, it is surprising that the state authorities prefer not to intervene. For the vice-chancellors behaving in a dictatorial manner on campus does not bode well for the institutions,” said Dr Punia.