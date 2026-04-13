From dusty grounds to good jobs, a volleyball story

The craze for sports in rural Haryana is simply superb. From contact sports like wrestling and boxing to team games like hockey and football and even athletics, different zones of Haryana have proved their dominance in one sport or the other.

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However, the sports story of a tiny village -– Chandwas in Charkhi Dadri district — is slightly different. There has been a tradition — for the past four decades — among the youths of this village of playing volleyball.

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In fact, volleyball is not just a sport. It’s the sole source to secure a living for the youths in this village. There is no house in the village which doesn’t have a serving or retired defence personnel or a member in any other job, all thanks to volleyball.

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“For our 500 households, volleyball is the only means to get a job. This tradition has been going on for about 40 years,” informed a volleyball coach in the village.

From players who have played up to the national level and others who have represented India at the international stage, the youths of this village start playing volleyball to get fit and then, participate in the trials for recruitment in the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces and Railways. India’s volleyball coach Ajay Jangra is a native of this village.

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Kunal Singh, the coach in the village, informed that 100 youths of the village practice on the sports ground every day. Volleyball players of Chandwas are famous across various departments like defence forces, paramilitary services and Railways for their dominance in volleyball, he said.

Sarpanch Pradeep Kumar maintained that almost 99 per cent of the villagers, who had secured jobs in the past over 50 years got selected on the basis of volleyball. “Besides volleyball, we have no other opportunity to earn a living. The village has about 1,800 acres of agricultural land but these are sandy in texture. We have no water for irrigation as the water table is about 225-ft deep in the village. There is hardly any canal water available for irrigation,” he said.

Recalling the history of volleyball, Sanjeev Sheoran, a local, informed that a villager, Bharat Singh, initiated villagers into playing volleyball after retiring from the Army. “First, Dayanand got recruited into the Army on the basis of volleyball in the mid-60s. When he saw the volleyball skills of the players in the Army, he informed his superiors about the players of the village. He took some others to the Army later on,” Sheoran informed. Sheoran’s father Ishwar Singh, a volleyball player, too got selected in the Army in 1969.

Now, even the Army sends its teams to this village for practice. Omvir Singh, a former national player who runs a private coaching academy here, said that about 40 Army players are staying in his academy to practice ahead of the games in the Army.

The villagers are, however, peeved that despite their achievements, they don’t have an indoor sports stadium and national-level coaches. “The state government set up a volleyball academy some time back but it has been discontinued,” informed Sarpanch Pradeep Kumar, adding that their demands are justified as the village is capable of producing players who can elevate Indian volleyball to the international level.