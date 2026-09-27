Love, marriage and the khap shadow

The recent diktat by villagers of Arya Nagar in Hisar against a newly married couple is no isolated incident. The villagers joined heads to bar such couples from entering the village and threatened social boycott of anyone supporting them.

Nearly 16 years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took cognisance of violence against legally wed couples and announced safehouses in every district, young couples continue to seek protection from families and self-styled guardians of social traditions.

Advertisement

As many as 2,638 couples have approached the safehouse run by the Hisar district administration between 2014 and July 2026. Though there have been periods of relative calm, recent incidents suggest that rigid attitudes towards marriages have persisted.

Advertisement

The seriousness of the situation is also reflected in the number of couples approaching the Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection. As many as 11 couples have approached the court in the first seven months of this year, the highest annual figure so far. Between 2014 and 2025, 33 such couples had sought protection, with eight approaching the court in 2023.

The number of couples staying at the Hisar Safehouse peaked at 360 in 2020 but declined subsequently. In the first seven months of this year, 132 couples have sought shelter there.

Advertisement

Hisar is not an exception. In Nuh, 1,304 couples sought protection between 2014 and July 2026, while 649 couples approached the safehouse in Kurukshetra between 2021 and July 2026. The latter figure includes 114 couples this year.

The safehouses are meant to provide temporary security to couples facing threats after marriage. The state police has also established a Special Cell for Protection of Runaway Couples at police headquarters, following directions of the High Court, with the court periodically reviewing the arrangements. Yet, khap diktats continue to surface.

In August, the Naugama Khap in Jind, representing 21 villages, passed a resolution proposing a lifelong “ban” on couples marrying in violation of its norms, including same-village, neighbouring-village and same-gotra marriages. Such couples, according to the resolution, would not be allowed to enter their native villages. A 21-member committee was proposed to oversee its implementation, with village-level committees subsequently formed.

The decision drew criticism, particularly from the younger generation on social media. The khap then convened a meeting of its women’s cell, which also endorsed the decision.

Santosh Dahiya, pradhan of the women’s cell of the Sarv Khap Panchayat in Haryana, said khaps were not opposed to love marriages as such, but maintained that marriages between couples from the same gotra, village or neighbouring villages were not acceptable as boys and girls in such circumstances were considered siblings.

Women activist Jagmati Sangwan said people were swayed by sentiments and found it difficult to change their mindset under the influence of a section with rigid views.

“Khap people should channelise their energies and influence in positive works as Haryana society needs activism for the betterment of the society. The issues like drugs, skewed sex ratio and deviation of boys in crime at younger age plaguing the society need the voice of the khap panchayats and society as a whole,” she said.