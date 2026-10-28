No polls, but political heat rises: BJP, Congress take battles to streets

Haryana is witnessing an unusual political contest, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress taking to the streets to counter each other despite no elections on the immediate horizon. From protest marches and dharnas to effigy-burning and slogan-shouting, both parties are increasingly relying on public demonstrations to assert their political strength.

The main flashpoint is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the Congress accusing the BJP of “vote theft”. The BJP, instead of limiting itself to rebuttals, has launched a counter-offensive on the ground, announcing padyatras across districts to challenge the Congress’s allegations. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are expected to lead the yatra in Rohtak on November 1.

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The ruling party’s decision to join the Opposition in street protests has surprised political observers, who see it as an unusual move for a party in power in Haryana since 2014.

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BJP media incharge Parveen Attrey said the protests were aimed at countering what the party called the Congress’s false narrative on SIR.

“The BJP has the responsibility and duty to expose the Congress and its build-up on the lies surrounding the SIR. The Election Commission of India, in its affidavit to the court, has said all decisions were unanimous. The Congress is only trying to mislead the public,” he said.

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The escalating political sparring has twice brought BJP and Congress workers face to face in Rohtak, regarded as Haryana’s political capital, within a fortnight. Police barricades prevented direct clashes on both occasions, but the confrontations kept the city’s political temperature high.

The first face-off took place on October 10, when the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration outside the Congress office at Ambedkar Chowk. As BJP state president Archana Gupta prepared to lead a procession, Congress workers launched a “Halla Bol” protest and staged a symbolic dharna inside a tent erected by the BJP. Police had to remove the Congress workers before the BJP procession arrived, while rival groups continued raising slogans from opposite sides of the barricades.

On October 24, BJP workers led by former minister Manish Grover attempted to gherao the office of Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Congress workers assembled at the office to counter the demonstration. The ensuing face-off saw Congress supporters wave black flags at BJP leaders as the latter raised slogans against the Opposition.

The Congress, which traditionally relied heavily on press conferences to build public opinion, is increasingly mobilising workers through demonstrations, memorandums and the burning of effigies of the Chief Election Commissioner. The BJP, meanwhile, has taken its counter-protests to Congress offices and legislators’ premises, seeking to put the Opposition on the defensive on its own turf.

Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt termed the BJP’s protests a diversionary tactic.

“The BJP wants to deflect attention instead of answering questions on SIR. As the Opposition, we are raising public concerns and seeking explanations. The BJP speaking on behalf of the Election Commission proves the nexus between the two,” he said, adding that the Congress would continue its protests despite the ruling party taking to the streets.

With both sides using demonstrations to challenge each other’s claims and mobilise supporters, the political battle in Haryana is increasingly playing out on the roads, turning protests into a contest.