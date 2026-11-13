Toxic air fuels political warsimply

With the National Capital Region (NCR) battling hazardous air quality, pollution has emerged as a fresh political flashpoint in Haryana. The Opposition has accused the BJP government of lacking the will to find a lasting solution, while the ruling party has defended its efforts, citing stubble management, preventive measures and awareness campaigns.

As air pollution returns as an annual crisis, Opposition parties allege that the government resorts to temporary restrictions during the winter months instead of putting in place a comprehensive, long-term strategy. The BJP, however, maintains that several steps are being taken to address the problem.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda held the BJP government responsible for the worsening situation, alleging that it lacked the political will to tackle pollution effectively. He said the government continued to rely on short-term restrictions that inconvenienced the public instead of working towards a permanent solution.

Citing Beijing as an example, Hooda said the Chinese capital had once been among the world’s most polluted cities but had managed to improve its air quality through sustained intervention. He called upon the Haryana Government and the Centre to adopt a similar comprehensive strategy, including artificial rain and other pollution-control measures.

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Beijing’s approach involved shifting from coal to cleaner fuels, relocating polluting industries, tightening vehicle emission norms, expanding public transport and promoting electric mobility. Coordinated action, substantial investment and stricter enforcement also played a key role in improving air quality.

Hooda also objected to farmers being blamed for the pollution, claiming that stubble-burning incidents had become negligible and should not be used to divert attention from other sources.

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta defended the government’s efforts, saying awareness campaigns and preventive measures were being undertaken to control pollution. She identified suspended particulate matter, stubble burning and firecrackers as major contributors to poor air quality.

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Gupta said the government had incentivised farmers to manage crop residue, helping reduce stubble burning. On firecrackers, she said a complete ban was difficult because of their association with religious sentiments. The government was instead focusing on awareness about their harmful effects, she added.

INLD MLA Aditya Devilal accused the BJP government of lacking both political will and sensitivity towards public health. He alleged that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was more occupied with political activities, including his visits to Punjab, than addressing the pollution crisis.

Aam Aadmi Party national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda also attacked the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, accusing them of making tall claims without delivering results. He pointed to Gurugram and Faridabad, which continue to face dangerous levels of air pollution, and said the government’s pollution-control plans had failed.

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Despite their differences, Opposition parties have a common charge: governments become vocal about pollution during the winter crisis but lose focus once air quality improves. The recurring problem, they argue, needs sustained action throughout the year rather than seasonal announcements and temporary restrictions.