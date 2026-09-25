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Home / Simply Haryana / Women take centre stage in BJP’s Haryana organisational structure

Women take centre stage in BJP’s Haryana organisational structure

Smriti Irani’s appointment as Haryana in-charge, along with Archana Gupta as state president and Rekha Sharma as Telangana co-in-charge, highlights growing role of women in party organisation

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Dr Archana Gupta, Smriti Irani, Rekha Gupta. File photos
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A state once known for its skewed gender ratio is now witnessing a notable shift in the political arena, with women taking on prominent organisational roles.

After appointing Dr Archana Gupta as its Haryana president, the BJP’s decision to name former Union Minister Smriti Irani as the party’s Haryana in-charge has once again brought women’s leadership into sharp focus.

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Adding to the significance of these appointments, Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Rekha Sharma has also been entrusted with the responsibility of party co-in-charge in Telangana, giving women from Haryana a prominent role in the BJP’s organisational structure beyond the state as well.

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The appointments come against the backdrop of the Centre’s move to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, signalling a growing emphasis on women’s representation in political and organisational roles.

Smriti has maintained an active political presence in Haryana through BJP campaigns and organisational programmes. She was a prominent BJP campaigner during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. At the time, Smriti addressed Mahila Sammelans in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s constituency, Ladwa, and highlighted women-centric welfare schemes. She also addressed public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Karnal and Shahabad.

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As Human Resources Development Minister, Smriti also visited Nuh, Rohtak and Gurugram in Haryana to attend various programmes and official activities.

Describing Smriti Irani’s appointment as a step towards women’s empowerment, BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta said Smriti had long been associated with women, not only in Haryana but across the country, having served as national president and secretary of the BJP’s women’s wing.

“Her experience of serving twice as a Union minister and holding various other positions in the party organisation has further strengthened her connect with women across the country. Women in Haryana are particularly enthused by her appointment, as her experience and leadership will definitely help take the organisation to new heights. It is indeed a great move by the central leadership,” said Gupta.

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said the latest organisational appointments reflected the fact that women were increasingly being given prominent responsibilities.

“In the new appointment list, one out of every three in-charge or co-in-charge positions has been entrusted to women. This clearly indicates that the state is changing and the nation is changing, with women being given their rightful place in leadership,” she added.

Rekha pointed out that the appointments also reflected the BJP’s efforts to bring more women into key positions in the party organisation.

“Smriti Irani is the first woman to be appointed as the BJP’s state in-charge in Haryana, which is a significant development,” she added.

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