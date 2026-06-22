A district in transition: Ropar’s search for relevance

Once one of Punjab’s most politically influential districts, with a rich historical legacy and representation by leaders such as former Chief Minister Giani Zail Singh and, briefly, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ropar today finds itself at a crossroads. While the district grapples with challenges such as rampant illegal sand mining along the Sutlej and Swan riverbeds, it is also witnessing a steady decline in its administrative significance and a major transformation in its political landscape.

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The rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has significantly altered political equations in the district, weakening the long-standing influence of both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

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Following delimitation, Ropar district now comprises three Assembly constituencies—Anandpur Sahib, Ropar and Chamkaur Sahib—all represented by AAP legislators. The party has also consolidated its position in local body elections, further strengthening its organisational presence across the district. In contrast, the Congress has seen its influence diminish, while the SAD has virtually disappeared from several segments.

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Ropar was carved out as a district in 1966 following the reorganisation of Punjab. At one time, it covered a much larger geographical area, including regions that now form part of Mohali district. The district also had its own Lok Sabha constituency from 1967 until the Delimitation Commission’s reorganisation in 2008.

Over the years, however, Ropar’s administrative and political prominence has steadily declined. Mohali district was carved out of Ropar on 14 April 2006, becoming Punjab’s 18th district. Two years later, the historic Ropar Lok Sabha constituency was abolished and replaced by the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat.

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The Anandpur Sahib constituency, once a key battleground dominated by the Congress and the BJP during the SAD-BJP alliance era, is now represented by Punjab Education and Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains of AAP. The constituency previously elected senior BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal and was once a Congress bastion under leaders such as Giani Zail Singh and former Assembly Speaker KP Rana. AAP has since expanded its influence beyond Assembly politics to municipal councils, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

The Ropar Assembly constituency, currently represented by AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha, was for decades regarded as a Congress stronghold. Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Dutt Sharma won the seat multiple times, while SAD-BJP leaders including Daljit Singh Cheema and Tara Singh Ladal also represented it during different periods. In recent local body elections, however, both the Congress and the SAD have struggled to mount a serious challenge to AAP’s growing political machinery.

The political picture is somewhat different in Chamkaur Sahib, a constituency that historically alternated between the Congress and the SAD. The Congress continues to retain a significant grassroots presence under former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and has performed relatively well in municipal and panchayat elections. Nevertheless, the SAD’s organisational presence has largely faded. The constituency is currently represented by AAP MLA Charanjit Singh.

Amid this political realignment, another issue has generated considerable debate in the district—the demand for Anandpur Sahib to be granted district status. The demand gained momentum ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in November 2025.

The proposal has sparked concern among many residents of Ropar, which has already lost substantial territory following the creation of Mohali district. Ropar’s history stretches back more than 3,000 years to the Harappan civilisation. Today, the district comprises the subdivisions of Anandpur Sahib, Nangal, Chamkaur Sahib and Ropar, along with important administrative blocks such as Nurpur Bedi and Morinda.

For many residents, the issue is no longer merely about electoral victories or political representation. It is about preserving the relevance, identity and historical significance of a district that has steadily seen its boundaries, influence and prominence diminish over time.