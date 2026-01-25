AAP goes all out to woo voters ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly polls

In the run-up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections early next year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going all out to woo different categories of voters.

Being in power, the party has all government resources to chase all sections of voters — farmers, women, different castes, and professions. After their on-off love with farmers, the AAP is now ready to offer them doles in the shape of subsidies and new schemes that will promote crop diversification, and in turn, give a fillip to the sagging agrarian economy.

The local industry — large, medium, and small scale — will soon get incentives as the government prepares to unveil its industrial policy in February. But the biggest voter outreach, undoubtedly, will be the universal health insurance launched by the government for three crore Punjabis on Thursday, and the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to be given to women in the next financial year, which begins from April 1.

It is speculated that the women will get a lump sum amount together for either five or ten months (Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000), just before the model code of conduct for Vidhan Sabha polls comes into place.

These two things, coupled with the 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers, are expected to keep the AAP at the forefront in the state’s political arena.

The government has started appointing prominent caste leaders as chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and members of welfare boards constituted for different castes, who it is believed will act as the party’s voter garners in their respective communities/ castes.

Since it is widely believed that the traditional political parties have a strong cadre base, as compared to AAP, the ruling party is making a bid to engage youth in party organisation by trying to reconstitute 12,000 youth clubs in villages by putting their own men, amongst a slew of other “voter wooing” initiatives.

The Hindus, who constitute 38 percent of voters, will be offered free shows of the hugely popular theatrical presentation “Humare Ram”, based on the Ramayana. As many as 40 shows will be held in the state after August.

Also, for the first time, a board to assess the needs and give solutions to the general category Hindus — Khatri Arora Welfare Board and Swarankar Welfare Board (for goldsmiths) — has been constituted amongst 21 such boards. This is reportedly being done to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in check, which is aiming to make rapid inroads in the poll-bound state.

Since most of these incentives require money, the cash-strapped government has realised that the quick way to make money is through the real estate sector and by wooing the trader community.

Their two main concerns- policy initiatives that boost their trade/ business and freedom from extortion by gangsters- are now being addressed on an urgent basis. Many policies have been introduced to promote the real estate sector, which have borne fruit with the state’s Non-Tax Revenue kitty growing by leaps and bounds.

The Achilles heel for the ruling party, however, seems to be its attempt to garner support from the Panthic voters. Most efforts to wean them away from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), splinter Akali factions, and the Congress have so far failed to get a good response.