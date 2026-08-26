Damdami Taksal sets up political-style Sevak Jatha, sparking speculation over future role

For the first time in Punjab’s political landscape, a Sikh seminary, the Damdami Taksal, has set up a separate organisational wing with a structure resembling that of a mainstream political outfit. The formation of the Damdami Taksal Sevak Jatha has triggered speculation about whether the Taksal could eventually play a more direct role in electoral politics.

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The Damdami Taksal has a long association with politics, particularly with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which it traditionally supported. However, in recent years, Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma has increasingly been seen maintaining proximity with the BJP. During the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Taksal openly extended support to the BJP in Mumbai, where it has a significant Sikh following.

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The visit of Maharashtra ministers and BJP leaders to the Taksal headquarters at Mehta Chowk on June 6, during the Ghallughara commemoration programme, was also seen as part of this growing political engagement. BJP leaders on the occasion paid tribute to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the fourth head of the Taksal, and spoke against the military operation at the Golden Temple.

The creation of the Sevak Jatha has now fuelled speculation that the Taksal could be preparing a political network that may eventually support the BJP. However, Taksal spokesperson Harshdeep Singh Randhawa has denied that the new organisation is a political party or that it has any immediate plans to contest elections or support any particular political outfit.

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He said the primary objective of the Sevak Jatha was to politically empower the followers associated with the Taksal and ensure continuity in raising issues concerning the Sikh community and Punjab.

“The Sevak Jatha is not a political party. We want to politically empower our followers because it has become the need of the hour. At present, we have no intention of contesting elections or supporting any political party,” Randhawa said.

He said the organisation would initially work on Panthic issues, de-addiction, religious propagation, social reforms and matters concerning the interests of Punjab.

According to Randhawa, issues raised by the Taksal chief during religious gatherings often lose momentum after the event. The new organisational structure, with area-level representatives, would ensure that such issues were pursued continuously even when the Taksal chief returned to the headquarters at Mehta Chowk.

Randhawa also defended the Taksal’s engagement with the BJP in Maharashtra, saying there was nothing wrong in engaging with political parties to get Sikh-related issues resolved.

“Many political issues concerning Sikhs can only be resolved through political parties. Some issues have also been resolved through such engagement,” he said.

He maintained that the Taksal’s political interactions were issue-based and aimed at protecting Sikh interests. He cited the Taksal’s earlier support to the Akali Dal for the construction of a Ghallughara memorial and said its engagement with the BJP was aimed at seeking the release of imprisoned Sikh detainees.

The Damdami Taksal’s links with politics go back nearly five decades. During the Emergency, its then chief Sant Kartar Singh had openly opposed Indira Gandhi and organised several Nagar Kirtans against the Emergency. During the turbulent period in Punjab after 1978, the Taksal headquarters at Mehta emerged as an important centre around the activities associated with Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Despite its considerable influence, however, the Taksal has traditionally stayed away from directly entering mainstream electoral politics.

Harnam Singh Dhumma was a prominent supporter of the SAD-BJP alliance government and remained closely associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, particularly before the 2017 Assembly elections. Several decisions concerning the appointment of Sikh clergy and other issues related to the SGPC were also influenced by consultations with him.

In recent years, differences between Dhumma and the Akali leadership have emerged, particularly over the appointment of Jathedars. Dhumma has not recognised Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, he has also openly opposed him.