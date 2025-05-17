DT
Home / Simply Punjab / Filthy lucre through cheap liquor a sure recipe for disaster

Filthy lucre through cheap liquor a sure recipe for disaster

Simply Punjab: The Punjabi culture of home-brewed liquor vs the hooch tragedy
article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 AM May 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Investigations in the recent Majitha hooch tragedy revealed that methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical, was used to prepare the illicit liquor, leading to fatal consequences. Representative image/Tribune file
The recent Majitha hooch tragedy has once again highlighted the deep-rooted culture of home-brewed liquor in Punjab. The tragedy, which claimed 27 lives, unfolded in several villages of Majitha in Amritsar. Investigations revealed that methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical, was used to prepare the illicit liquor, leading to fatal consequences. But that has not been the culture of home-brewed liquor in Punjab.

There is hardly a village in the state where home-made liquor is not brewed. It isn’t seen as illicit brewing but rather as an expertise that carries a sense of pride. Those who possess the knowledge readily share it, guiding others on the right mix of ingredients to create the finest drink. A simple brew involves saunf (fennel), gur (jaggery), and kikkar bark. For those who want something richer, ingredients like olive, raw meat, kinnow, dried fruit, safed musli, date, rose, beetroot, apple, and even gold and silver come into play.

The tradition has persisted in Punjab for generations, resisting regulations imposed first by the British and then by Indian authorities. Certain communities, especially those near riverine areas and along the Indo-Pak border, are often associated with the practice. Problems arise when people transition from personal brewing to commercial illicit liquor.

According to sociologist Prof Paramjit Singh Judge, liquor consumption has always been a part of Punjab’s social fabric, but tragedies occur when harmful chemicals replace traditional ingredients. Economic factors play a role as well—quality liquor is expensive, while cheaper, dangerous variants flood the market.

Punjabi folk music has long celebrated liquor, weaving it into songs that reflect both joy and sorrow. Gurdas Maan’s song ‘Ghar di shraab hove’ talks about the happiness found in home-made liquor, while Surjit Bindrakhia’s ‘Jatt di pasand’ and Yamla Jatt’s ‘Tere tille ton’ use intoxication as a metaphor for love and longing. Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Rai Jatt di’ reinforces the imagery of drinking as a symbol of triumph and celebration.

Punjab’s country liquor market is dominated by brands like Dollar, Malwa, Jalwa, Khasa, Mota Santra, Pakiza, Club Malta and Jugni, with Chandigarh Distillers and Bottlers Limited being a leading manufacturer. These brands, made primarily from molasses, remain affordable and widely consumed.

Experts warn that Punjab’s drinking culture has contributed to a larger crisis. Economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman notes that 83 per cent of drug addicts in Punjab grew up watching their elders consume liquor, weakening the moral authority of parents to curb substance abuse among the youth. What begins as a cultural tradition can sometimes lead to addiction, blurring the lines between celebration and dependence.

Major hooch tragedies:

May 2025 - Majitha, Amritsar

Deaths: 27 people died after consuming spurious liquor.

Latest Update: 10 individuals, including the alleged kingpin Sahib Singh, have been arrested. Punjab Police suspended DSP Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh for negligence.

March 2024 - Sangrur

Deaths: 20 people lost their lives due to methanol-laced liquor.

Latest Update: All 18 accused are facing trial before the additional sessions judge in a special court.

August 2020 - Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Batala

Deaths: 135 people died during the Covid-19 lockdown when liquor vends were closed.

Latest Update: Investigations revealed an organised gang running the network. Two brothers running the racket are facing trial.

