From diplomacy to grassroots: Delhi L-G Sandhu engages Amritsar’s youths

From facing farmers’ protests during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to meeting youngsters in Amritsar, former diplomat-turned-politician Taranjit Singh Sandhu seems to be taking a different approach to connect with people in the city.

Sandhu, the BJP candidate from Amritsar in the last Lok Sabha elections, had faced strong opposition from farmer groups during his campaign. His visits to villages were often met with protests and black flags as farmers expressed their anger against the BJP.

After being appointed Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor in March this year, Sandhu has visited Amritsar almost six or seven times, seemingly recalibrating his political outreach. Now, his focus appears to be on a different section of society — the youth. Through frequent visits to Amritsar and interactions with youngsters, the former diplomat is trying to raise issues such as employment, skill development, entrepreneurship and opportunities for the younger generation. The shift is significant as his youth outreach also fits into a larger challenge facing Punjab — migration. With a large number of youngsters looking abroad for education and jobs, Sandhu has increasingly been speaking about creating opportunities in Punjab.

The former diplomat’s connect with Amritsar goes beyond his political association with the BJP. His grandfather, Teja Singh Samundri, was a prominent figure in the Gurdwara Reform Movement, while his father, Bishan Singh Samundri, was the founding Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University.

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While Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu represent the party’s Sikh face in the organisational leadership in the state, Sandhu’s family legacy, institutional connections and diplomatic background could give the BJP a different face in Amritsar.

During his recent visits, interactions with students, support for community infrastructure and advocacy of entrepreneurship have featured prominently. During his visit to Amritsar last week, he urged students at a Swadeshi Mela to become job creators rather than job seekers. His emphasis on transforming young people from job seekers into job creators also resonates with the BJP-led Centre’s broader development narrative.

What makes these engagements politically interesting is their timing. The BJP, which is seeking to expand its organisational and social footprint in Punjab, will be looking towards Majha, a politically significant region encompassing Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

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Sandhu’s repeated visits to the city now appear to follow a more calibrated political approach. Rather than broad-based outreach across constituencies, his recent interactions have largely remained focused on urban voters, including meetings with prominent personalities and sections of the urban electorate.

However, whether these engagements are part of any larger BJP organisational strategy remain unclear. For now, his repeated visits could reflect a combination of personal attachment and commitment to regional development.