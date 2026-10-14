From drugs to ‘morality’ to policing, gun becomes Punjab’s default answer

Whether it is an argument over the sale of drugs, self-styled guardianship of morality or the police’s own way of recovering weapons, the gun increasingly seems to have become the answer to every problem in Punjab.

On Tuesday, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa, allegedly by the owner, after an argument over the alleged sale of drugs. Instead of involving the police, both the parties took the law into their own hands.

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Self-styled guardians of morality also prefer guns than involving the police. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav would chair a meeting on October 16 to discuss the law-and-order and drug-related challenges, months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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In June 2025, influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead in a car in Bathinda. Police said Nihang-attired men strangled her at the instance of self-styled vigilante Amritpal Singh Mehron, who had warned her and other content creators to delete “vulgar” content. Mehron fled abroad and was arrested in April after being deported from the UAE.

In July this year, influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and set on fire near Morinda. She died on August 26. That same month, a group identifying itself as Tarna Dal 96 Crori staged a “raid” at Ludhiana’s Rakh Bagh, confronting women over their clothes and couples for sitting together. Days earlier, another group led by Manpreet Singh Khalsa entered the Ludhiana home of influencer Ranjit Kaur, known as 'Bhabhi Chummewali', and made her apologise for her reels.

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On October 3, makeup artist, LGBTQ activist and influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men on Loharka Road in Amritsar. He had earlier faced objections from Nihang groups, and gangster Prabh Dasuwal had threatened him in February. Social media posts in the names of gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Lucky Johal claimed responsibility. Police said the alleged shooter, Parminder Kaka of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar, was arrested in Ahmedabad and had acted at Dhillon’s behest. Gujarat ATS has arrested three alleged Dhillon operatives in Vapi who are suspected of having tracked Sandhu’s movements.

Police personnel also under fire

Police personnel, too, have increasingly come under attack. ASI Joga Singh was shot in Majitha in May, while two policemen were attacked in Dorangla, Gurdaspur. ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead near Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on September 17-18 while on PCR duty. ASI Jaswant Singh was shot at in Rajasansi in September, and Railway Police ASI Sukhchain Singh was wounded near Jagdev Khurd on October 4-5. On October 11, ASI Iqbal Singh of the Counter Intelligence wing was shot dead in Tarn Taran.

The police have link several of these attacks to Pakistan’s ISI and say an online outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, has been floated to claim responsibility for them.

Encounters become part of the recovery script

The police’s own answer has also often been a gun.

Karanbir Singh alias Nandi, accused of shooting ASI Jaswant Singh, escaped custody on September 19 while being taken to the Majitha area to recover weapons. On September 26, the police said he opened fire when signalled to stop and was killed in retaliatory firing. A policeman was injured, and another was aved by a bulletproof jacket.

This week, Sahib Singh alias Guri, accused of shooting ASI Sukhchain Singh, was shot in the leg. The police said he tried to snatch an SI’s service pistol while being taken to recreate the crime scene.

Earlier cases followed a similar script during weapon recoveries. In Sangrur, gangster Maninder Singh was taken to recover an imported pistol hidden near a canal. The police alleged that he opened fire the moment he got hold of the weapon. One bullet brushed a policeman’s turban before Maninder was shot in the leg. In Kapurthala, gangster Ramandeep Singh was also shot in the leg during a weapon recovery.

Easy access to sophisticated weapons

The influx of weapons from Pakistan seems to be the reason behind their easy availability, though licensed firearms have also been used in crimes. Nearly 4,000 weapons have been seized, according to the figures cited by the police.

As per police data, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and field units have arrested 3,171 people, neutralised 36, busted 1,234 gang modules and recovered 2,428 weapons and 719 vehicles since April 6, 2022.

Under the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, launched on January 20 this year, the police have conducted 1,29,969 raids, arrested 1,777 proclaimed offenders and accounted for 1,24,864 individuals. The operation has yielded 1,170 weapons and 15 hand grenades.

Border Security Force (BSF) data show that drone recoveries in Punjab rose from 21 in 2022 to 107 in 2023 and 294 in 2024. By November 30, 2025, the force had seized 272 drones and 200 advanced weapons, including AK-47 rifles. BSF IG Atul Fulzale reported a sharp surge in the smuggling of sophisticated weapons smuggling after Operation Sindoor.

This year, the police have repeatedly seized pistols of Turkish, Austrian, Chinese and Pakistani make, including 10 in Amritsar in June and another 10 in August. On October 10, the police recovered a modified M16 rifle, described as the first such weapon allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, along with nine pistols. IG Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar called the trend “worrisome and dangerous”.

On Tuesday, three men from Moga were arrested near Attari with a hand grenade and a Glock pistol. The police alleged that they were planning to target a police officer or a government establishment.

Terror modules and arms recoveries

On the counterterrorism side, the police said 92 terror modules had been destroyed and 686 terrorists or radicals arrested between March 16, 2022, and September 11 this year. They were linked to outfits including Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, Khalistan Liberation Force and Khalistan Tiger Force, and to handlers based in Pakistan, Canada, the UK, the US and Germany.

Of the 43 terror-related incidents recorded since September 2024, 41 have been solved, the police said, adding that nine other claimed attacks were found to be hoaxes.

Recoveries since March 2022 include 54 rifles, 599 revolvers and pistols, 38 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), more than 28 kg of RDX and other explosives, 131 hand grenades, six rocket-propelled grenades and 952 drones.