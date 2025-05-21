Having acted as ‘saviour of the waters’, AAP trying to carve out space in Panthic politics

In Punjab, it is equally important for the party in power to be accorded the title of “Panth da Rakha”, as it is to be accorded the title of “Paniyan Da Rakha”.

No wonder that any political party that has come to power in the state has tried to wrap itself with these two titles, hoping to catch the fancy of the discernible Punjabi voters. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state, which earlier preferred to stay away from both the water issue (because of earlier being in power in Delhi, which also claims a share of Punjab's river waters) and from religious issues, seems to have found it difficult to resist the lure of both, which it realises are steeped in political dividends.

After having “succeeded” in ensuring that additional 4500 cusecs of water sought by Haryana from the Nangal dam was not given, the ruling party in the state has accorded itself and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann the title of “Saviour of Punjab’s waters”. In fact, on Wednesday morning, the party is also holding a victory rally for standing up to the Central government pressure to release any additional water to Haryana, after the neighbouring state had exhausted its allocated share of water for the September 2024- May 20,2025 period.

The ruling party, its leaders and strategists are now focussing on taking over the political space in Panthic politics, where a vaccum has emerged after the fragmentation of Shiromani Akali Dal, and various factions trying to take over the political reins of the Sikh community. It is with this intention of filling in the gap in Panthic politics that the Punjab government has decided to open its coffers and roll out many state sponsored events to mark the 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur. Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has gone on record to say that there is no limit of funds that will be spent to mark the momentous occasion.

This is significant as it marks a departure in Aam Aadmi Party’s earlier strategy of not dabbling in religious affairs, including in the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, when AAP was in power in the national capital.

On Monday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over a meeting of Group of Ministers to decide on how to observe the event. From what little has come out of the meeting, it is clear that the state will be festooned in religious fervour in the days leading to the Shaheedi Diwas in November. Kirtan darbars and kavi darbars will be organised across the state, while school and colleges will have special seminars on the Sikh guru. A special yatra will also be taken out from Kashmir to Chandni Chowk in Delhi, where the holy Sisganj Gurudwara associated with the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur is located.

AAP strategists believe that religion will act as a binding force, which in turn will translate into some political gains for the party.

All this, however, is being done without involving the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, which is controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal. Clearly, the ruling party is not willing to yield space to any other political party.