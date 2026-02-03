How a Dera Beas statement on Majithia rekindled Punjab’s faith-politics debate

The head of the influential Dera Radha Soami Beas, Gurinder Dhillon, has sparked fresh debate in Punjab’s political and religious landscape with his recent public appearances. He declared Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia “innocent” after meeting him at the Nabha jail on February 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majithia, the brother-in-law of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, was released from jail on Tuesday after eight months following a Supreme Court order. Dhillon clarified his closeness to Majithia, citing their familial ties. Majithia’s wife, Ganieve, is believed to be a relative of the Radha Soami Dera chief.

Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised Dhillon’s public support for Majithia, questioning why he acted like a judge by declaring an accused innocent after meeting him in jail. Mann wrote on X, “Kalh ban jaan, bhaeven aaj ban jaan, adaaltaan da othhe rab raakha, jithhe mulaakaati hi judge ban jaan” (God help those courts where visitors in jail become judges).

Dhillon’s increased public presence has raised eyebrows, with leaders from various parties seeking his blessings ahead of election. The Dera chief has met national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2022) and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (2001).

Advertisement

The Dera Beas chiefs previously maintained a low profile in Punjab’s local politics, rarely participating in public or political events. However, Gurinder Dhillon’s recent activities have sparked speculation among analysts. He has attended family functions and weddings of leaders across the political spectrum, including Simranjit Mann, Sukhbir Badal, and Baba Balbir Singh of Budha Dal.

Dhillon’s visits to Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, have also raised eyebrows. The Dera Beas remained detached during Punjab’s turbulent times, but campaigns by religious leaders like Sant Kartar Singh of Damdami Taksal have urged Sikhs to treat them as “others”.

The Dera commands a massive following, influencing electoral outcomes, and parties avoid taking public positions.

The BJP has made inroads with prominent deras, while other parties lag behind. Political observers believe this changing dynamic may have prompted Chief Minister Mann to comment.