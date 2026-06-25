Punjab’s historic legacy returns to shape its political future

In March 2022, when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held his oath-taking ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) invoked the legacy of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on several occasions. By wearing kesari turbans and displaying portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, the AAP underlined its theme of revolution, youth power and sacrifice.

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As the 2027 Assembly elections draw closer, the BJP has invoked the legacy of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, highlighting his model of inclusive governance, effective administration and communal harmony. One of the first moves by the newly appointed BJP Punjab chief Kewal Dhillon was to instal a portrait of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the party’s state headquarters in Chandigarh.

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A common thread connecting these two episodes, separated by nearly five years, is that Punjab’s politics continues to be shaped by historical figures and powerful symbols that remain embedded in the state’s collective memory.

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As Punjab prepares for another political contest, the BJP has invoked the concept of Sarkar-e-Khalsa — a principle and governance model where power rested in collective service and public welfare.

During his Amritsar visit, BJP national chief Nitin Nabin said the party would work towards reviving Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy of governance in Punjab. BJP national secretary and MP Tarun Chugh described Maharaja Ranjit Singh as an embodiment of stability, sovereignty and self-respect.

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However, while slogans and historical references may provide political shortcuts, Punjab’s voters today seek accountability and results. This raises questions about how the BJP views the Sarkar-e-Khalsa model of governance without a clearly defined blueprint and how it aligns with the party’s broader national ideological framework.

“For the BJP, Sarkar-e-Khalsa is not a historical artefact preserved in a museum; rather, it is a vision of governance that directly speaks to what Punjab has lost and what it must reclaim. The rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was based on three key pillars, and each of them today serves both as a reflection of the present challenges and a roadmap for the future. It means providing egalitarian governance, maintaining communal harmony and building a strong administration that delivers results,” said Tarun Chugh.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is often remembered as the symbol of a “golden age” when Punjab was politically sovereign, militarily powerful and economically prosperous under the Sikh Empire. As Punjab’s most celebrated royal and military ruler, Ranjit Singh did not present himself merely as an absolute monarch ruling in his own name through Sarkar-e-Khalsa. His governance model was diverse, deriving legitimacy from a combination of Panthic values, political statecraft and sovereignty. Historically, it was neither a purely religious state nor a modern secular one.

This historical appeal explains why political parties continue to invoke his legacy. Whether it was SAD patriarch and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who introduced the political Sangat Darshan concept inspired by the Darbar-e-Khalsa, the royal court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, or former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who frequently referred to Sher-e-Punjab to connect contemporary aspirations with Sikh royal history — the Maharaja’s legacy has remained politically relevant.

The SAD-led government also invested significantly in preserving the institutional memory of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through projects such as the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, war museum and statues of the Sikh ruler across public spaces.

But do these symbols still work?

Political scientist, commentator and academic Jagroop Singh Sekhon explains that historical symbols continue to hold political and emotional significance.

“Symbols are significant in politics and human history. Historical symbols often work because they tap into deep emotional and cultural memories. The BJP has long found itself on the margins of Punjab’s politics, and invoking Maharaja Ranjit Singh — a figure associated with stability and security — is an attempt to connect with that historical memory,” he said.

He added that Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a skilled administrator known for his statecraft and policies. However, Punjab’s politics today is driven more by everyday concerns than symbolic issues.

“People no longer vote only on the basis of emotional connections or symbolic narratives. They want a roadmap and they want results. Symbols do not necessarily translate into electoral support unless they are backed by delivery,” he said.

Sekhon believes that Punjab’s political decline is rooted in lack of a powerful leadership, loss of public discourse and absence of modern political icons. “The reason, political parties keep borrowing from history,” he said.