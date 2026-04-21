SIMPLY PUNJAB: ‘Diversification not a choice, a necessity’; experts urge Punjab to move beyond rice-wheat

At a seminar on ‘Reimagining Punjab Agriculture’ held in Mohali on Monday, eminent agricultural economist Sardara Singh Johal along with agricultural experts and academicians, stressed on crop diversification and sustainable farming solutions for the state, while pointing towards the need to shift towards low-water crops for long-term sustainability.

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At another symposium on “Advances in Ecologically Sustainable Rice Cultivation and National Food Security” held in Chandigarh on Friday, experts and academicians stressed that crop diversification in the state would remain elusive unless the government offered a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for alternative crops.

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Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), underscores the urgency, “We cannot abandon wheat and rice, but we must rebalance. Diversification is not a choice, it is a necessity to conserve groundwater, restore soil health, and secure the future of Punjab’s agriculture.”

Punjab’s farmers built the foundation of India’s food security during the Green Revolution. High-yielding wheat and rice, backed by assured MSP and robust procurement, turned the state into the country’s granary and brought decades of relative prosperity to rural households.

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But the intensive rice-wheat monoculture that drove that success is now testing the limits of the state’s natural resources. Experts warn that without timely diversification, the very base of Punjab’s agricultural economy could erode.

Groundwater crisis deepens

Paddy is a thirsty crop. Subsidised electricity for tube wells encouraged heavy extraction from aquifers, pushing water tables lower year after year. According to the latest Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) assessment for 2025, Punjab records the highest groundwater extraction rate in the country at 156.36 per cent of annual recharge — far above the national average of 60.63 per cent.

Out of 153 assessment blocks, 111 (72.55 per cent) remain categorised as over-exploited. While 57 per cent of monitored wells showed a rise in water levels over the past decade and 17 blocks have registered improvement between 2022 and 2025 (with eight turning ‘green’ or safe), the overall stage of extraction continues to signal serious stress. In several districts, including Sangrur and Malerkotla, extraction exceeds 300 per cent of replenishable resources.

Rising pumping depths have increased irrigation costs and raised concerns for long-term drinking water security.

Soil health decline

Continuous rice-wheat cycles have eroded soil vitality. Flooded paddy fields compact soils, suppress microbial activity, and reduce resilience. Excessive reliance on nitrogenous fertilisers has created nutrient imbalances and widespread micronutrient deficiencies. Farmers now spend more on inputs merely to sustain yields, raising concerns about long-term viability.

Ecological imbalance and pesticide dependence

Traditional farming once integrated diverse crops, fodder, and livestock, creating balanced ecosystems. Monoculture has reduced biodiversity, weakening natural pest regulation. Pest outbreaks are more frequent, forcing greater reliance on chemical pesticides. This cycle contaminates soil and water, endangers pollinators, and raises health risks.

Crop residue burning

The narrow gap between rice harvest and wheat sowing leaves little time for residue management, leading farmers to burn paddy straw. This practice contributes to severe air pollution across North India and deprives soils of valuable organic matter. Alternatives such as mulching and composting could enrich soil carbon and reduce pollution.

Climate vulnerability

Erratic rainfall, rising temperatures, and heat stress during critical growth stages expose the fragility of monoculture. Reliance on just two crops makes Punjab’s agriculture highly vulnerable to climate variability and extreme weather events.

Expert voices on diversification

Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education at PAU, highlights the alternatives:

“Farmers need viable options. Pulses, oilseeds, maize, and horticultural crops offer better returns with lower water requirements. Our extension network is working to equip farmers with technologies like Direct Seeded Rice, drip irrigation, and precision nutrient management to make this transition smoother.”

Pathways to sustainability

Encouraging horticulture fruits like kinnow, guava, mango, and vegetables such as potato, onion, and peas has already shown promise. Pulses and oilseeds can restore soil fertility and break pest cycles. Integrated farming systems, residue management through mulching, and adoption of water-efficient technologies are critical steps. Strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperative marketing structures will ensure farmers receive fair prices for diversified crops.

The road ahead

Punjab’s next agricultural revolution must be anchored in sustainability. By reducing excessive dependence on paddy, conserving groundwater, and embracing crop diversity, farmers can secure both ecological balance and economic resilience. The future lies not in monoculture, but in a diversified, resource-efficient system that safeguards prosperity for generations to come.