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Home / Simply Punjab / Unearthing Punjab’s Past: Gyan Bharatam mission breathes new life into fragile manuscripts
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Unearthing Punjab’s Past: Gyan Bharatam mission breathes new life into fragile manuscripts

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Akhil Kumar
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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From the administrative records of the Khalsa Darbar to rare chronicles detailing legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Punjab’s is emerging from thousands of fragile manuscripts scattered across archives, libraries and private collections.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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