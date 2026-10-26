Valmiki, Majhbi Sikh leaders push for population-proportionate seat allocation in Punjab

With the state Assembly elections due in 2027, Valmiki and Majhbi Sikh leaders have intensified their demand for a fair share in party tickets, seeking at least 12.5 per cent representation in candidate selection by every political party for the 117 tickets up for grabs.

Additionally, the leaders want political parties to allot to the communities at least 15 of the 34 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), arguing their representation should reflect their population and the existing provisions for sub-categorisation within the quota.

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The demand has gained momentum as the community celebrates Valmiki Jayanti. Shobha yatras were taken out in most cities on October 24, ahead of the jayanti on October 26.

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Former Congress MLA from Jandiala Sukhwinder Singh Danny, prominent Majhbi Sikh leader, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit SC Cell vice-president Vipan Sabharwal, a Valmiki leader from Jalandhar, are at the forefront of the demand.

“Equitable representation in both organisational positions and electoral nominations is a genuine and fair demand of the community,” said Danny, who also represents the All India Majhbi Sikh Welfare Association.

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Sabharwal called the demand justified. “We are pressing for the allocation of 15 seats for the community, which is completely justified under the quota-within-quota policy,” he said.

The demand has gained momentum with Valmiki Jayanti celebrations noticeably more prominent in Doaba this year. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann have attended events connected to Valmiki Jayanti in Jalandhar and Nakodar, respectively.

Political observers view the heightened activity as part of an effort by community leaders to assert their electoral importance before parties begin finalising their candidates.

If conceded, the demand for 15 reserved seats would give the Valmiki-Majhbi Sikh communities around 44 per cent of the 34 SC-reserved constituencies. Their separate demand for 12.5 per cent of all 117 Assembly tickets would translate into approximately 15 candidates from each party across the state, including those contesting seats not reserved for SCs.

The issue is rooted in the long-standing debate over representation among the state’s diverse SC communities.

According to the 2011 Census, the state had 88.6 lakh SC residents, accounting for nearly 31.9 per cent of its population. Census figures put the Majhbi Sikh population at approximately 26.34 lakh, and Valmikis accounted for about 8.67 lakh. The Ad Dharmi population stood at nearly 10.17 lakh. The combined population of Ravidassia communities was approximately 20.78 lakh.

The Supreme Court’s August 2024 ruling upholding states’ powers to subclassify SCs gave the issue renewed political significance.

However, a reservation in government employment doesn’t automatically translate into reservation in Assembly tickets.

Prominent Valmiki leaders and public figures in the state include former MP Hans Raj Hans, former minister and Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, ex-minister Joginder Singh Mann from Phagwara, former minister Raj Kumar Verka, ex-Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission chairperson Geja Ram Valmiki and the commission’s current chairperson Chandan Grewal.

Leaders such as former Congress MLA from Sham Churasi Pawan Adia have also raised questions about the community’s representation in electoral politics.