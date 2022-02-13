Situation Vacant

CL21109939

Guru Amardass Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran, District (Affiliated to CBSE). Requires PGT English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Mathematics, Physical education. Salary above 25000 per month. Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free Accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tara Taran and Amritsar. Email jobs.gadps@gmail.com, Contact: 86999-68788, 75270-82109.