Situation Vacant

CL21116443

Imperia Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran Requires IELTS trainers. Eligibility: Bachelors with minimum 7 bands in IELTS. Salary above Rs. 25000 per month. Email: imperia.international1@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333.

CL21116432

Guru Amardass Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran district (affiliated to CBSE) requires PGT English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary above 25000 per month. Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 75270-82109.

ARCHITECTURE

CL21113816

Architect/ Draft person. Full time/ PT, self-motivated, English & Computer literate candidate to design houses on (CAD). Working online from home. Experience preferred. Email bio-data. Contact Surjit: +9198769-06753 on WhatsApp Bhalla Art: 98554-46358, email: drafttech2@gmail.com