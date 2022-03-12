Situation Vacant

CL21120477
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) requires female academic Coordinator, salary above Rs. 30000 per month. Eligibility: MA, B.Ed, with good communication skills. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com
Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS, PTE Trainers. Salary above Rs. 25000 per month, eligibility: Graduation with 7 bands, free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333, Email: jobs.imperia@yahoo.com
