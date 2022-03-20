Situation Vacant

CL21122484

Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS, PTE Trainers, salary above Rs. 25000 per month. Eligibility: Graduation with 7 Bands, free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333. Email: jobs.imperia@yahoo.com

CL21122488

Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) requires female Academic Coordinator, salary above Rs. 30000 per month. Eligibility: MA, B.Ed with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com