Situation Vacant

CL21122484
Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS, PTE Trainers, salary above Rs. 25000 per month. Eligibility: Graduation with 7 Bands, free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333. Email: jobs.imperia@yahoo.com
CL21122488
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) requires female Academic Coordinator, salary above Rs. 30000 per month. Eligibility: MA, B.Ed with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...