Situation Vacant

Guru Amardass Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Mathematics, Physical Education, Computers. Salary above 25000 per month. Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 75270-82109.

Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE), requires Female Academic Coordinator. Salary above Rs. 30000 per month. Eligibility: MA, B.Ed. with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com