Situation Vacant

Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) requires female Academic Coordinator. Salary above Rs. 30000/- per month. Eligibility: M.A., B.Ed. with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com

Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS, PTE Trainers. Salary above Rs. 25000/- per month. Eligibility: Graduation with 7 bands. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333. Email: jobs.imperia@yahoo.com