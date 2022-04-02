Situation Vacant

CL22000322
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) requires female Academic Coordinator. Salary above Rs. 30000/- per month. Eligibility: M.A., B.Ed. with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com
Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran requires IELTS, PTE Trainers. Salary above Rs. 25000/- per month. Eligibility: Graduation with 7 bands. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788, 77172-23333. Email: jobs.imperia@yahoo.com
