Situation Vacant

CL22002782

Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran (Affiliated to CBSE). Requires English, Science, Computer, Mathematics Teachers. Also required Female Academic Coordinator having Masters Degree with B.Ed. and excellent communication skills. Salary above 30000/- per month. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788.