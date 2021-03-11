Situation Vacant

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22018693
Wanted female Graduate Engineer (Electrical/ Electronics/ Communication) for estimation and costing. Location Mohali, Sector-75, I.T. Park. Apply: contact@simartech.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...