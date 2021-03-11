SITUATION VACANT
CL22050941
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institue, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran (Affiliated to CBSE) requires PGT Physics, Commerce, English and female Academic Coordinator having excellent communication skills. Salary above 30000 per month. Free accommodation and free conveyance available from Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com , Contact: 86999-68788.
