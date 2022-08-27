SITUATION VACANT
CL22054644
Required Supervisor, Tiles bathware store/warehouse in Auckland. Business Management Degree and/or 1 years retails /warehouse experience, $27.76 pay minimum 30 hours a week apply. vintu@hotmail.com
SITUATION VACANT
CL22054645
Required Store Manger, Tile Bathware store/ warehouse in Auckland. Business Management Degree and/or 3 years retail/ warehouse experience $27.76 pay minimum 30 hours a week apply vintu@hotmail.com
SITUATION VACANT
CL22055422
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (affiliated to CBSE) Requires female Academic Coordinator. Salary Rs.35000 per month (Negotiable). Eligibility: M.A., B.Ed. with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 86999-68788. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com
