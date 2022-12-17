SITUATION VACANT
CL22093368
US based Dental firm requires Office Manager for USA. English Communication Proficiency, Information Technology, Computer savy. Management/ Commerce Background preferred. Selected one will be helped in getting H1B Visa. Walkin interview 25/12/2022 11.30 morning at Hotel Mount View ChandigarhContact: parulnagi14@gmail.com9011083314, 9417449840
SITUATION VACANT
CL22094311
Required for Professionally Managed Private Limited Company in Chandigarh/ Mohali. Account Officer B.Com, Salary 2-2.75 lacs per annum, Experience 2- 5 Year. IT Officer, Qualification - BCA, Salary 3.25 Lacs per annum, Experience : 3- 5 Years. Please send resume to: account@hse-rms.com
