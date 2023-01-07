SITUATION VACANT
CL22100824
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (negotiable). Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.
