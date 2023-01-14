SITUATION VACANT

CL22103399

SBIOA Chandigarh is looking for a suitable Office Assistant, 1 post, for Admin and IT related support at its office in Chandigarh. Last date to apply 23.01.2023. For more information and to apply for the position, visit www.sbioacha.org. This is not an advertisement on behalf of SBI or any of its offices and only limited to SBIOA Chandigarh Circle and is purely of contractual and temporary nature. General Secretary.

CL22102551

G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs.30000 per month (Negotiable). Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.