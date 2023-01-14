SITUATION VACANT
CL22103399
SBIOA Chandigarh is looking for a suitable Office Assistant, 1 post, for Admin and IT related support at its office in Chandigarh. Last date to apply 23.01.2023. For more information and to apply for the position, visit www.sbioacha.org. This is not an advertisement on behalf of SBI or any of its offices and only limited to SBIOA Chandigarh Circle and is purely of contractual and temporary nature. General Secretary.
CL22102551
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs.30000 per month (Negotiable). Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab