SITUATION VACANT- SALES & MARKETING
CL22106203
Sales Engineer for Punjab, Himachal with Degree, Diploma in Mech./ Electro for sales-service of Garage Equipment. Mail CV: hr@autofixtechnologies.com
SITUATION VACANT
CL22104508
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (Negotiable). Also Required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: jobs.gadps@gmail.com Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.
SITUATION VACANT
CL22106063
Sangha Refrigeration. Required Accountant- min 2-3 years experience in Accounts knowledge in Tally & MS Excel- 2 Nos. Data Entry Operator- knowledge in MS Excel, Languages known Punjabi, English, Hindi- 2 Nos. Work Manager- minimum- 5 years experiences in Cold Storage Manager- 1 Nos. Store Keeper minimum 5 years experience in Cold Storage- 2 Nos. Send resume sangha.dc@gmail.com, soumenchak11@gmail.com Sangha Farm Jalandhar- 144020, near Jalandhar Hight- 2, 99144-25515/ 87250-25501.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...