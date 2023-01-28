SITUATION VACANT

CL22107020

Trans- Alliance, a California based fuel card company is looking for in- house sales Associates at our Mohali branch. The candidate should have sales experience. English speaking candidates will be preferred. Able to target weekly basis sales. We offer decent salary plus bonuses. Please email your resume to jasjeet@trans-alliance.com

SITUATION VACANT

CL22106063

Sangha Refrigeration. Required Accountant min 2-3 year experience in Accounts knowledge in Tally & MS Excel- 2 Nos. Data Entry Operator- knowledge in MS Excel, Languages known Punjabi, English, Hindi- 2 Nos. Work Manager- minimum- 5 years experience in Cold Storage Manager- 1 Nos. Store Keeper minimum 5 years experience in Cold Storage- 2 Nos. Send resume sangha.dc@gmail.com, soumenchak11@gmail.com Sangha Farm Jalandhar- 144020, near Jalandhar Hight- 2, 99144-25515, 87250-25501.