SITUATION VACANT
CL22107020
Trans- Alliance, a California based fuel card company is looking for in- house sales Associates at our Mohali branch. The candidate should have sales experience. English speaking candidates will be preferred. Able to target weekly basis sales. We offer decent salary plus bonuses. Please email your resume to jasjeet@trans-alliance.com
SITUATION VACANT
CL22106063
Sangha Refrigeration. Required Accountant min 2-3 year experience in Accounts knowledge in Tally & MS Excel- 2 Nos. Data Entry Operator- knowledge in MS Excel, Languages known Punjabi, English, Hindi- 2 Nos. Work Manager- minimum- 5 years experience in Cold Storage Manager- 1 Nos. Store Keeper minimum 5 years experience in Cold Storage- 2 Nos. Send resume sangha.dc@gmail.com, soumenchak11@gmail.com Sangha Farm Jalandhar- 144020, near Jalandhar Hight- 2, 99144-25515, 87250-25501.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...