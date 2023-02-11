SITUATION VACANT-SALES & MARKETING

Trans- Alliance, a California based fuel card company is looking for in- house sales Associates at our Mohali branch. The candidate should have sales experience. English speaking candidates will be preferred. Able to target weekly basis sales. We offer decent salary plus bonuses. Please email your resume to [email protected]

G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (affiliated to CBSE) requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (negotiable). Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email: [email protected] Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.