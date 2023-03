SITUATION VACANT

CL22122056

Urgent recruitment for collection process. Experienced Tele-callers (20), Skip Tracers (5), Team Leader (5), Field Executives (30), HR Manager (2). Location: Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mohali, Bathinda, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Abohar, Malout, Mansa, Sangrur, Phagwara. Collection experience is must. Salary fixed+ variable (incentives). Call or WhatsApp your resume at 8387000600