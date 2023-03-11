SITUATION VACANT
CL22123808
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires Female Academic Coordinator. Salary Rs. 40000 per month (Negotiable). Eligibility: M.A., B.Ed. with good communication skills. Free conveyance available from Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free Accommodation Available. Contact: 8699968788 Email: [email protected]
