SITUATION VACANT
CL22126211
Female accountant required immediately in Chandigarh. Must have good knowledge of Excel, Tally, GST, Genius. Best salary. Immediate joining. Whats app CV to +91-98785-11600 or email to [email protected]
SITUATION VACANT
CL2212732
G.A.D. Group of Schools in Kapurthala and Tarn Taran District (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education. Salary Rs. 30000 per month (Negotiable). Also required TGT and PRT all subjects. Free accommodation available. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Email:[email protected] Contact: 86999-68788, 86995-35504.
