Situation Vacant

Baba Deep Singh Public School, Dehra Sahib (Tarn Taran), Affiliated to CBSE (Nursery to 12th), 5 km from (Naushera Pannuan), invites applications for the post of English PGT, Mathematics TGT, Chemistry PGT, Physical Education (TGT & PGT), Art & Craft and Music teacher. Interested candidates can forward their resume on [email protected] Contact: 99158-41612, 81469-94164. Free Transport facility available from Tarn Taran, Chohla Sahib and Fatehabad.
