SITUATION VACANT

Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Sen. Sec. School, Bharowal, Goindwal Sahib- Tarn Taran Road, (Tarn Taran), Requires PGT in Commerce, Chemistry, English, DP Teacher. Contact No. 94654-90255, 76961-36302. Email: [email protected]

Mai Bhago College of Nursing and Health Science. We are Hiring Female College Staff. Qualifications- B.Sc. in Nursing, M.Sc. in Chemistry, M.Sc. in Psychiatry, M.Sc in Mathematics, M.Sc. in Medical Surgical, M.Sc. in Anatomy, M.Sc. in Radiology, M.Sc. in Zoology. Apply Now: [email protected], G.T. Road, near Judicial Complex, Tarn-Taran, Phone: 98727-69696, 93571-00002, Email Id- [email protected]