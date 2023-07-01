SITUATION VACANT
CL23031958
Guru Amardass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran (Affiliated to CBSE) Requires PGT English, Science, Social studies and Primary Tteachers. PGT Salary above 30000 per month. Free Accommodation and free conveyance available from Tarn Taran and Amritsar.Email: [email protected] Contact: 8699968788
