SITUATION VACANT
CL23034616
Imperia, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran Requires IELTS Institute Head. Salary Rs. 50000 per month (negotiable). Eligibility: Graduation with minimum 7.5 bands or Masters in English with excellent communication skills. Free conveyance available from Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Free accommodation available. Contact: 8699968788 Email: [email protected]
